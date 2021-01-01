Kohler K-5826 Whitehaven 32-1/2" Undermount Single Basin Cast Iron Kitchen Sink White Fixture Kitchen Sink Cast Iron

Kohler K-5826 Whitehaven 32-1/2" Undermount Single Basin Cast Iron Kitchen Sink The Whitehaven apron-front kitchen sink features a streamlined and versatile farmhouse style to complement any decor. Perfect for remodeling projects, it has a shortened apron that allows for installation on most new or existing 33-inch standard cabinetry. The Self-Trimming design requires only a simple rough cut, overlapping the cabinet face for beautiful results and easy installation. A large single basin accommodates large pots and pans, while the sloped bottom helps with draining and cleanup. Crafted from enameled cast iron, this sink resists chipping, cracking, or burning for years of beauty and reliable performance.Kohler K-5826 Features:Covered under Kohler's limited lifetime warrantyShortened apron allows sink to be used in most standard cabinetry or retrofitted to existing standard cabinetrySelf-trimming apron overlaps the cabinet face for easy installation and beautiful resultsBasin slopes 2 degrees toward drain to minimize water poolingOffset drain increases workspace in the sink and storage space underneathIncludes cutout templatesConstructed of cast ironUndermount installation – sink will install under the counter topSingle basin design for maximum workspaceRight drain location increases available space under the sinkCoordinates with products from the Whitehaven lineMade in America Cast Iron White