Kohler K-5290-HCF Undertone Preserve 31-1/4" Single Basin Undermount Scratch Resistant Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink with Preserve and SilentShield Technology - Includes Basin Rack Product Features: Covered under Kohler's limited lifetime warranty for stainless steel fixturesSingle basin design provides maximum workspaceIncludes a sink bottom rackResists scratching and everyday wear and tearHandcrafted from 18- stainless steel, giving both the aesthetic beauty you want and the durability and longevity you needUndermount installation typeCenter drain location provides optimal drainage capabilityAll hardware needed for installation is includedProduct Technologies / Benefits: Material - Stainless Steel: Handcrafted stainless steel construction provides both the aesthetic beauty you want in your space and the durability and longevity you need in a kitchen sink.SilentShield: This sound-absorption system, found in many Kohler sinks, significantly reduces the noise from clanging dishes and silverware, as well as undesirable noise caused by running water and garbage disposals.Preserve: Innovative Preserve technology resists scratching and easily withstands everyday wear and tear, keeping your sink looking newer longer.Product Specifications: Height: 9-5/16" (measured from bottom of sink to top of rim)Overall Width: 17-7/8" (measured from back outer rim to front outer rim)Overall Length: 31-1/4" (measured from left outer rim to right outer rim)Basin Width: 15-3/50" (measured from back inner rim to front inner rim)Basin Length: 29-4/21" (measured from left inner rim to right inner rim)Basin Depth: 9" (measured from center of basin to rim)Installation Type: UndermountDrain Outlet Connection: 3-5/8"Minimum Base Cabinet Size: 36" Stainless Steel Stainless Steel