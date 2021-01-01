Kohler K-4799 Tresham 1.28 GPF Elongated Comfort Height Toilet Bowl Only with 12" Rough-In White Fixture Toilet Bowl Only

Kohler K-4799 Tresham 1.28 GPF Elongated Comfort Height Toilet Bowl Only with 12" Rough-In Tresham 1.28 GPF Elongated Comfort Height Toilet Bowl Only with 12" Rough-In The American living space is endlessly self-reflexive and paradoxical. Seriously playful. Carefully disorganized. It is steeped in the traditions of classic Americana while embracing a modern eclectic sensibility. Tresham™ vanities, toilets, lavatories and shower receptors bring this playful eccentricity, this eclectic elegance to the American bathroom. Go live your life. With a twist. Comfort Height - With a seat height comparable to that of a standard chair, Comfort Height toilets make sitting down and standing up easier for people of all ages 12" (30.5 cm) rough-in Class Five® - provides tremendous bulk waste flushing performance and best-in-class bowl cleanliness Please see the K-3950 for full details Elongated bowl Combines with the K-4899 Tresham 1.28 gpf tank Bowl Only White