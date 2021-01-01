Kohler K-457-AK Memoirs 2.5 GPM Single Function Shower Head with Air-induction Technology Polished Chrome Showers Shower Heads Single Function

Kohler K-457-AK Memoirs 2.5 GPM Single Function Shower Head with Air-induction Technology Product Features: Covered under Kohler's limited lifetime warranty Premier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use Intense water flow that heightens the shower's sensory experience Powerful, voluptuous spray that clings to the body with larger, fuller water drops Single function shower head Shower Head Width: 5-1/2" Shower Head Depth: 4-5/8" Flow Rate: 2.5 GPM (gallons-per-minute) Designed to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connections All hardware required for installation is included Product Technologies / Benefits: Katalyst: A cutting-edge technology that intensifies the flow of water for a completely indulgent showering experience. A new nozzle pattern, internal waterway design and an air-induction system, every water drop is maximized to create a powerful, even flow. MasterClean: Translucent spray nozzles prohibit mineral buildup for easy cleaning. With everything that Kohler does it lives on the leading edge of design and technology, while maintaining a constant level of quality regardless of price. Kohler sets the standard of excellence in its field, and yet is constantly striving to improve. From sustainable products in the kitchen and bath, to engines for lawn tractors and generators, to power systems that protect data centers and urban landscapes all over the world; this is what the Kohler Company is all about. Single Function Polished Chrome