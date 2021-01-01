From kohler
Kohler K-4388 Anglesey One Piece Elongated Toilet with 4.5" Rough In White Fixture Toilet Bowl Only
Kohler K-4388 Anglesey One Piece Elongated Toilet with 4.5" Rough In Anglesey™ elongated bowl with integral seat and top spud The Anglesey elongated toilet bowl is precision-engineered to meet the challenging demands of today's commercial bathrooms. This bowl features a 1-1/2" top spud, integral seat, angle back and wall outlet. 27-1/2" x 14-1/2" x 15" 4-1/2" rough-in Bowl Only White