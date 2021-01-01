From kohler
Kohler K-4380 Elongated Bowl Only from the Memoirs Collection White Fixture Toilet Bowl Only
Kohler K-4380 Elongated Bowl Only from the Memoirs Collection Memoirs® Comfort Height® Elongated Bowl OnlyThe Memoirs® Comfort Height® elongated toilet combines sensible ergonomics with sophisticated traditional style. The dignified Stately design offers clean, crisp lines for an understated yet elegant look, while offering the very latest in high-efficiency technologies for your modern bath.Large 3-1/4" canister flush valve features a powerful jet action, providing rapid water delivery from tank to bowlTank sold separately: K-4434Sold together as K-3817 Bowl Only White