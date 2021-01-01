Kohler K-3998-U 1.28 GPF Two-Piece Elongated Toilet with 12" Rough In and Insuliner from the Wellworth Collection White Fixture Toilet Two-Piece

Kohler K-3998-U 1.28 GPF Two-Piece Elongated Toilet with 12" Rough In and Insuliner from the Wellworth Collection 1.28 GPF Two-Piece Elongated Toilet with 12" Rough In and Insuliner from the Wellworth CollectionExceptional Performance. Exceptional Value. Wellworth toilets have been an American benchmark for innovation and performance since 1936. With a new design in 2011, the Wellworth toilet brings and elegant flare that complements a wide range of bathroom designs.Elongated, standard height toilet bowl12" (30.5 cm) rough-in30" (76.2 cm) x 18" (45.7 cm) x 28-3/4" (73 cm)Class Five - provides tremendous bulk waste flushing performance and best-in-class bowl cleanliness3-bolt Installation - Three pre-installed tank bolts save installation timeCanister flush valve provides smooth flushing actuation with consistent water usage, flush after flush1.28 gpf high-efficiency toilets provide significant water savings of up to 16,500 gallons per year versus an old 3.5-gallon toilet without sacrificing performanceMeets strict flushing performance guidelines established by the EPA's (Environmental Protection Agency) WaterSense programQualifies as a HET (High-efficiency toilet) - consumer rebates are available in certain municipalitiesPolished chrome trip lever, less seat and supplyK-3998 includes: K-4467-U Toilet tank and K-4198 Elongated Toilet BowlInsuliner tank liner prevents tank condensation Two-Piece Elongated White