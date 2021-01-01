Kohler K-3575-RA 1.28 Gpf Elongated Toilet with Class Five Flushing Technology and Right-Hand Trip Lever from the Wellworth Series White Fixture

Kohler K-3575-RA 1.28 Gpf Elongated Toilet with Class Five Flushing Technology and Right-Hand Trip Lever from the Wellworth Series Kohler 1.28 Gpf Elongated Toilet with Class Five Flushing Technology and Right-Hand Trip Lever from the Wellworth Series Wellworth toilets have been an American benchmark for innovation and performance for over 70 years. This Wellworth elongated toilet brings graceful design and superior functionality to the bathroom with the extraordinary flushing power of Class Five. 30"L x 19-5/8"W x 28-1/4"H Class Five flushing technology provides tremendous bulk waste flushing performance and best-in-class bowl cleanliness Two-piece toilet Canister flush valve provides smooth flushing actuation with consistent water usage, flush after flush 1.28 gpf High-efficiency toilets provide significant water savings of up to 16,500 gallons per year versus an old 3.5 gallon toilet without sacrificing performance Meets strict flushing performance guidelines established by the EPA's (Environmental Protection Agency) WaterSense program Qualifies as a HET (High-efficiency toilet) - consumer rebates are available in certain municipalities 12" rough-in Right-hand trip lever Two-Piece Elongated White