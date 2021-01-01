Kohler K-3361-4 Staccato 33" Double Basin Drop In 18-Gauge Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink with SilentShield Cutting Board and Four Faucet Holes

Kohler K-3361-4 Staccato 33" Double Basin Drop In 18- Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink with SilentShield, Cutting Board, and Four Faucet Holes Product Features:Double basin sink with a 60/40 split provides increased versatility for any taskCovered under Kohler's limited lifetime warrantyThe staccato sink adds a fresh and elegant look to your kitchen with its gently curving shape and sleek constructionThe large/medium basins allow you to keep clean and dirty dishes separate, while providing ample room for oversized pots and pansConstructed from 18- stainless steel giving both the aesthetic beauty you want and the durability and longevity you needTop-mount installation makes for a quick and easy install wile keeping the elegant you craveCutting board includedCenter drain location provides optimal drainage capabilityAll hardware needed for installation includedProduct Technologies / Benefits:SilentShield®: A sound-absorption system found in many Kohler sinks that significantly reduces the noise from clanging dishes and silverware, as well as undesirable noise caused by running water and disposals.Product Specifications:Height: 8-5/16" (measured from the bottom of the sink to the top most point of the sink)Overall Width: 22" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim)Overall Length: 33" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim)Basin Width (left): 10-7/16" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim)Basin Length (left): 17-1/16" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim)Basin Depth (left): 8" (measured from center of the basin to the rim)Basin Width (right): 17-1/16" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim)Basin Length (right): 17-7/16" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim)Basin Depth (right): 8" (measured from center of the basin to the rim)Installation Type: Top-mountNumber of Faucet Holes: 4Drain Outlet Connection: 3-5/8"Minimum Base Cabinet Width: 35" With everything that Kohler does it lives on the leading edge of design and technology, while maintaining a constant level of quality regardless of price. Kohler sets the standard of excellence in its field, and yet is constantly striving to improve. From sustainable products in the kitchen and bath, to engines for lawn tractors and generators, to power systems that protect data centers and urban landscapes all over the world; this is what the Kohler Company is all about. Stainless Steel Stainless Steel