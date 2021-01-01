Kohler K-29825 Cairn 34" Farmhouse Single Basin Stone Composite Kitchen Sink with Basin Rack Matte Brown Fixture Kitchen Sink Composite

Kohler K-29825 Cairn 34" Farmhouse Single Basin Stone Composite Kitchen Sink with Basin Rack With soft French curves, the Cairn kitchen sink offers transitional style to suit contemporary and traditional kitchens alike. Cairn is made of Kohler Neoroc, a matte-finish composite material designed for extreme durability and unmatched beauty. Richly colored to complement any countertop, Neoroc resists scratches, stains, and fading, and is highly heat- and impact-resistant. A standard tall apron-front makes it easy to install on 36-inch apron-front cabinetry. The Self-Trimming design requires only a simple rough cut, overlapping the cabinet face for beautiful results.Kohler K-29825 Features:Covered under Kohler's limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of stone compositeUndermount installation - sink will install under the countertopFarmhouse installation - sink will required special cabinets with an exposed frontFits minimum 36" apron sink base cabinetApron front has textured geometric faceted designSolid color throughout the sinkScratch, stain, chip, and thermal-shock resistantSingle basin design for maximum work spaceRight drain location increase available space under the sinkOffset drain increases workspace in the sink and storage space underneathTwo-piece basin rack and towel hook includedCoordinates with products from the Cairn line seamlesslyIncludes cutout templateKohler K-29825 Technologies and Benefits:Self-Trimming®: Self-Trimming® apron sinks overlap cabinet face for easy seamless installation with beautiful resultsNeoroc®: Neoroc® is a beautiful rock-hard composite material that is designed especially to withstand years of use in the kitchen. The material’s proprietary formula was created with durability at the forefront. Impact-, stain-, fade- and heat-resistant, Neoroc® won’t chip or scratch and can handle heat up to 750 degrees F.Kohler K-29825 Specifications:Sink Length: 34" (left to right)Sink Width: 21-3/16" (front to back)Sink Height: 10-1/8" (top to bottom)Basin Dimensions: 28-5/8" L x 15-1/2" W x 9" DMinimum Cabinet Size: 36"Drain Connection: 3-7/8" Composite Matte Brown