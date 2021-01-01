Kohler K-2973-KS MasterShower 1/2 Inch Thermostatic Valve with integrated Volume Control Showers Shower Valves 1/2 Inch

Kohler K-2973-KS MasterShower 1/2 Inch Thermostatic Valve with integrated Volume Control MasterShower® thermostatic valve with integrated volume control and stops KOHLER® Performance Showering features an array of innovative technologies and design options that take showering beyond the ordinary to customized environments that delight the senses. This 1/2" MasterShower® thermostatic valve with integral volume control and stops, with its high-temperature limit stop for added safety, delivers a high flow rate and precise, consistent temperature control. The stacked valve allows separate control of water temperature and flow. 1/2" inlet Thermostatic valve allows bather to set and maintain precise temperature Factory-calibrated comfort setting at 104 degrees Fahrenheit High temperature safety stop ensures that water temperature does not exceed 120 degrees Fahrenheit *Note Replaces the K-680-KS Note: Kohler part# K-9663 required if using diverter tub spout. Improvements to the K-2973-KS over the K-680-KS are: High temperature stop calibration no longer requires nut removal Hanging tabs allow valves to be mounted to a board during installation Reduced width leaves more room to locate valve and plumbing between studs 90 degree service stops allow for faster, easier shut-off Forged brass body eliminates porosity and potential leak paths 1/2 Inch N/A