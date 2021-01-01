Kohler K-29471-FP1 Sartorial Paisley 19-15/16" Rectangular Vitreous China Undermount Bathroom Sink with Overflow White Fixture Lavatory Sink Vitreous

Kohler K-29471-FP1 Sartorial Paisley 19-15/16" Rectangular Vitreous China Undermount Bathroom Sink with Overflow The Sartorial collection pays homage to the refined elegance of 19th-century European textiles. Inspired by an exuberant French block print from 1850, this intricate paisley pattern has an organic quality, showcased beautifully on the Caxton undermount sink. Pair it with the Sartorial Herringbone sink for a coordinated master bath vanity.Kohler K-29471-FP1 Features:Covered under Kohler's 1 year limited warrantyConstructed of vitreous chinaCoordinates with products from the Sartorial Paisley line seamlesslyUndermount installationCenter drain location provides optimal draining capabilityEquipped with overflowADA compliantMade in AmericaKohler K-29471-FP1 Specifications:Overall Length: 19-15/16" (left to right of sink)Overall Width: 15-1/2" (front to back of sink)Overall Height: 7-5/16" (top to bottom of sink)Number of Faucet Holes: 0 Vitreous China White