From kohler
Kohler K-29108 Bellera 1.5 GPM Single Hole Pull Down Kitchen Faucet - Includes Escutcheon Polished Chrome Faucet Kitchen Single Handle
Advertisement
Kohler K-29108 Bellera 1.5 GPM Single Hole Pull Down Kitchen Faucet - Includes Escutcheon Kohler K-29108 Features:Covered under Kohler's limited lifetime warrantyCoordinates with products from the Bellera line seamlesslySingle hole mounting typeDeck mounted faucet installs directly to sink or countertopPull-Down spray with 3 spray functionsSwivel spout allows for greater access to all areas of the sinkSingle wrist blade handle controls the flow and temperature of waterFaucet includes an optional escutcheon plate to cover unused faucet holesKohler K-29108 Specifications:Height: 16-3/4" (deck to top of faucet)Flow Rate: 1.5 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: Single Hole Single Handle Polished Chrome