Kohler K-29107 Bellera 1.5 GPM Single Hole Bar Faucet Polished Chrome Faucet Bar Single Handle

Kohler K-29107 Bellera 1.5 GPM Single Hole Bar Faucet With an elegant, versatile design, this Bellera® faucet offers exceptional functionality for a bar sink or secondary kitchen sink. The high-arch spout swivels 180 degrees, giving you wide coverage for food and drink prep and simplifying cleanup.Kohler K-29107 Features:Covered under Kohler's limited lifetime warrantyFaucet body constructed of metalSwing spout with 360-degree rotation for filling and cleanupSingle hole installationPairs with Bellera primary kitchen faucetsSingle lever handle controls the flow and temperature of waterHigh-arch swing spout with 180-degree rotation offers superior clearance for filling pitchers, chilling bottles and cleanupTemperature memory allows faucet to be turned on and off at the temperature set during prior usageCeramic disc valves exceed industry longevity standards, ensuring durable performance for lifeKohler K-29107 Specifications:Height: 13" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 8-1/8" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 7-7/16" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.5 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: 1 (holes needed to install faucet) Single Handle Polished Chrome