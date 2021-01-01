Kohler K-2905-8 Farmington 19-1/4" Oval Cast Iron Drop In Bathroom Sink with Overflow and 3 Faucet Holes at 8" Centers White Fixture Lavatory Sink

Kohler K-2905-8 Farmington 19-1/4" Oval Cast Iron Drop In Bathroom Sink with Overflow and 3 Faucet Holes at 8" Centers A classic beauty, the Farmington features an oval-shaped basin with pleasing lines. The durable cast iron sink features an ultra-thick, high-gloss enamel finish that resists staining, scratching, and chipping to maintain a lustrous sheen over time.Kohler K-2905-8 Features:The most popular Kohler cast iron lavatorySelf-rimming installationADA-compliant when installed in a 21" minimum depth countertopKohler K-2905-8 Specifications:Overall Length: 19-1/4" (left to right of sink)Overall Width: 16-1/4" (front to back of sink)Overall Height: 8-3/4" (top to bottom of sink)Basin Length: 16" (left to right of basin)Basin Width: 11" (front to back of basin)Basin Depth: 8-3/4" (top to bottom of basin)Faucet Centers: 8" (distance between outer faucet holes)Drain Connection Size: 1-11/16"Faucet Hole Size: 1-3/8"Number of Faucet Holes: 3 Metal White