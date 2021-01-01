From kohler
Kohler K-2844-8 Tresham 24" Pedestal Bathroom Sink with 8" Centers and Pedestal Base White Fixture Lavatory Sink Pedestal Sets
Advertisement
Kohler K-2844-8 Tresham 24" Pedestal Bathroom Sink with 8" Centers and Pedestal Base Tresham 24" Pedestal Lavatory Sink with 8" Centers and Pedestal BaseA timeless design aesthetic, the Tresham lavatory brings a heightened sense of elegance to a simple design. Crisp features complement the Tresham Suite as well as a variety of bathroom products.24" Tresham pedestal lavatory features a generous work surface for grooming Overflow drainFireclay constructionPedestal lavatory consists of combination of K-2757 lavatory and K-2767 pedestal base24" x 19-1/2" x 34-5/8" Pedestal Sets White