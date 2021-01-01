Kohler K-27600-10L Composed 71-9/16" High x 41-3/8" Wide Pivot Frameless Shower Door with Clear Glass Bright Polished Silver Showers Shower Doors

Kohler K-27600-10L Composed 71-9/16" High x 41-3/8" Wide Pivot Frameless Shower Door with Clear Glass Add the final touch to your showering space with the luxurious Composed frameless pivot shower door. This 3/8" thick Crystal Clear glass shower door features a contemporary design, and includes a magnetic seal on the moving panel to securely close the door for exceptional water containment. Beautiful back-to-back vertical door pulls for easy entry and exit complete the modern minimalist look. Simple installation includes 3/8" out-of-plumb adjustability on both the fixed and moving glass panels. The Composed frameless pivot shower door naturally compliments Composed faucets and accessories.Kohler K-27600-10L Features:Frameless design emphasizes glass and creates a sleek, minimalist lookFull-length magnetic seal keeps door firmly closed, providing excellent water containmentContinuous 7/8" (22 mm) high aluminum bottom thresholdBack-to-back 11-1/2" (293 mm) vertical shower door pullsCoordinates with other products in the Composed collection71-1/2" high x 40-3/4" wide pivot shower door3/8" thick crystal clear tempered glassCleanCoat glass treatment repels water for ease of cleaningCovered under Kohler's 1 year limited warrantyPivot shower door operation gives an impressive look to any shower unit and gives the feeling of more space as you utilize the showerDoor opens to the left or right depending upon installation configurationOut-of-plumb adjustment up to 3/8"This is a shower door only – a shower base and walls may be required to complete unitNOTE: The biggest challenge in selecting the correct shower door is determining the finished opening width – be sure your desired opening measures between the "Enclosure Width Range" note belowKohler K-27600-10L Specifications:Overall Height: 71-9/16" (bottom to top of door fixture)Overall Width: 42" (left to right of door fixture)Maximum Door Opening: 26-5/8" (assuming door is not trimmed)Door Installation: ReversibleGlass Thickness: 13/16"Number of Panels: 1 Hinged Bright Polished Silver