From kohler
Kohler K-26529 Decorative 18" Grab Bar Polished Chrome Accessory Grab Bar
Advertisement
Kohler K-26529 Decorative 18" Grab Bar With refined, graceful lines, the Decorative collection is a pleasing way to add tasteful elegance to your bathing area. With the pure embodiment of classic traditional design, and just a touch of ornamental elements, Decorative will be a perfect choice.Kohler K-26529 Features:Covered under Kohler's limited lifetime warranty18" (457 mm) barProvides minimum 300 lb load capacityCoordinates with traditional-style Kohler faucets and showering componentsPremium metal construction for durability and reliability Polished Chrome