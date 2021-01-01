From kohler
Kohler K-26497 Relic Wall Mounted Spring Bar Toilet Paper Holder Polished Chrome Bathroom Hardware Toilet Paper Holder
Advertisement
Kohler K-26497 Relic Wall Mounted Spring Bar Toilet Paper Holder Inspired by vintage architecture, the RELIC collection showcases timeless details that pair with any traditional design.Kohler K-26497 Features:Constructed from metal ensuring durability and reliabilityHigh quality finish – will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates with products from the Relic line seamlesslySecure mounting assemblyConcealed screws for a clean aestheticKohler K-26497 Specifications:Width: 7-1/4" (distance between installation centers)Projection (Depth): 4" (wall to edge of product)Height: 2-5/16" (top to bottom) Polished Chrome