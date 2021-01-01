From kohler
Kohler K-26149-G Honesty 1.75 GPM Single Function Shower Head Polished Chrome Showers Shower Heads Single Function
Advertisement
Kohler K-26149-G Honesty 1.75 GPM Single Function Shower Head Kohler K-26149-G Features:Constructed of plasticPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useCoordinates with the products from the Honesty lineSingle function shower headDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsKohler K-26149-G Technologies:MasterClean™: Sprayface features an easy-to-clean surface that withstands mineral buildupKohler K-26149-G Specifications:Shower Head Width: 10" (left to right)Shower Head Height: 2-3/8" (top to bottom)Flow Rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minuteFlow Rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minute Single Function Polished Chrome