Kohler K-2595-GHW Archer 68" Free Standing Acrylic Air Tub with Reversible Drain and Overflow White Tub Air Freestanding

Kohler K-2595-GHW Archer 68" Free Standing Acrylic Air Tub with Reversible Drain, and Overflow With heated BubbleMassage hydrotherapy, air jets release thousands of heated bubbles that deliver a blissfully warm, invigorating full-body massage experience. Taking its design cues from traditional craftsman furniture, the Archer line of baths reveals beveled and curved bases for a clean, sophisticated style. This air bath also offers versatility in faucet selection as you can deck-mount faucets or use a floor-mounted filler.Kohler K-2595-GHW Features:Molded lumbar support offers extra comfortSelf-cleaning purge cycles remove residual water from channelsBask heated surface creates spa-like relaxation with soothing warmth on your back, shoulders and neckThree heat settings allow you to customize the surface temperature118 to 122 air jets release thousands of heated bubbles that surround and support the body in a warm massageVariable-speed blower lets you adjust massage intensity to 18 levelsFreestanding design creates a striking focal point in your bathing areaMolded lumbar support offers extra comfort while bathingSlotted overflow allows for deep soakingK-2595-GHW Specifications:Overall Height: 22-1/8" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Length: 68" (left to right of tub)Overall Width: 32" (back to front of tub)Basin Length: 51-1/16" (left to right of bottom basin)Basin Width: 19-11/16" (front to back of bottom basin)Basin Depth: 18-1/4" (bottom of basin to tub rim)Maximum Water Capacity: 65 gallonsWater Depth: 18-1/4"Frequency: 60 HzAmperage: 15 ANumber of Jets: 118, 122Drain Connections: 1-1/2" Freestanding White