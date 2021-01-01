Kohler K-25064 Verdera Medicine Cabinet Joining Kit Bathroom Storage Accessories and Parts Medicine Cabinet Accessories Joining Kits

From kohler
Kohler K-25064 Verdera Medicine Cabinet Joining Kit Kohler K-25064 Features:Joins together medicine cabinets to increase horizontal sizeFor use with all 30" H Kohler Verdera medicine cabinets (lighted and non-lighted)One kit joins two medicine cabinetsAnodized aluminum construction with a durable rust-free and chip-free finishIncludes mounting hardwareSpacer kit adds incremental width to cabinet size upon joining togetherIt is recommended to measure incremental space needed prior to installation Joining Kits N/A