Kohler K-24050-4 Kelston 24" Rectangular Vitreous China Pedestal Bathroom Sink with Overflow and 3 Faucet Holes at 4" Centers Black Black Fixture

Kohler K-24050-4 Kelston 24" Rectangular Vitreous China Pedestal Bathroom Sink with Overflow and 3 Faucet Holes at 4" Centers This Kelston pedestal sink combines classic architectural elements with bold contemporary lines to create a design that works well in a wide range of bathroom decors. Generous deck space on the sides of the basin gives you plenty of room for toiletries.Kohler K-24050-4 Features:Covered under Kohler's 1 year limited warrantyConstructed of vitreous chinaCoordinates with products from the Kelston linePedestal installation - sink will sit atop a pedestalPedestal includedSink comes pre-drilled with 3 faucet holes for faucets with 4" faucet centersRear drain location increases available space under the sinkEquipped with rear overflowKohler K-24050-4 Specifications:Overall Length: 24" (left to right of sink)Overall Width: 20" (front to back of sink)Overall Height: 35" (floor to top of sink)Basin Length: 14-15/16" (left to right of basin)Basin Width: 13" (front to back of basin)Basin Depth: 5-1/8" (top to bottom of basin)Faucet Centers: 4" (distance between outer faucet holes)Number of Faucet Holes: 3 Pedestal Sets Black Black