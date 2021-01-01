Kohler K-23766 Tone 1.5 GPM Single Hole Pull Down Kitchen Faucet Polished Chrome Faucet Kitchen Single Handle

Kohler K-23766 Tone 1.5 GPM Single Hole Pull Down Kitchen Faucet With clean lines and a soft teardrop base, the Tone kitchen faucet collection features a fresh take on mid century modern style. This inviting design, where minimalism meets warmth, makes for a perfect fit in any space. Paired with thoughtful functionality, the Tone collection is a dynamic beauty.Kohler K-23766 Features:Covered under Kohler's 5 year limited and limited lifetime warrantyFaucet body constructed of zincCoordinates with products from the Tone line seamlesslyTouchless functionality allow you to turn the faucet on/off with a wave of your hand or an object such as a panSingle hole mounting typeDeck mounted faucet installs directly to sink or countertopThree function pull down sprayhead with touch control allows you to switch between aerated stream, Sweep® spray, and Boost technologyHigh arch swing spout offers vertical clearance for tall cookware and pitchersSingle lever handle is simple to use and makes adjusting water temperature easyKohler ceramic disc valves exceed industry longevity standards for a lifetime of durable performanceLED light indicates Response® is ready to useAC powered operation means no batteries to replaceKohler ceramic disc valves exceed industry longevity standards for a lifetime of durable performanceADA compliantBenefits and Technologies:Response®: Response® Touchless technology reads your every movement to make kitchen tasks feel more natural. No false activations, no interruptions from your daily routine. Simply wave a hand or utensil through the sensor window for reliable on/off operation every time.Sweep® Spray: Specially angled nozzles create a forceful blade of water designed to sweep away stuck-on food from your dishes. With the push of a button, your faucet’s standard stream transforms to a powerful spray that makes kitchen cleanup a breeze.ProMotion®: Combining a braided hose with a swiveling ball joint, faucets with ProMotion® won't kink or tangle and will provide superior ergonomic and easy-to-use functionality.MasterClean™: MasterClean™ sprayface features an easy-to-clean surface that withstands mineral buildupDockNetik®: Pull-down kitchen faucets featuring the DockNetik™ magnetic docking system have specially positioned magnets within the faucet body. These magnets securely lock the spray head into place when you’re not using it, preventing the spray head from drooping.Boost Spray: Kohler Boost Spray powers through kitchen tasks. Fill pots faster and clean more efficiently. Simply push the Boost button for a 30% increase in water flow to save time and make clean up a breeze.Kohler K-23766 Specifications:Height: 17-3/16" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 7-9/16" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 7-13/16" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.5 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: Single HoleFaucet Hole Size: 1-5/16"Max Deck Thickness: 2-1/2" (cannot mount on thicker decks) Single Handle Polished Chrome