Kohler K-2356-4 Archer 22-5/8" Drop In Bathroom Sink with 3 Holes Drilled and Overflow White Fixture Lavatory Sink Vitreous China

Kohler K-2356-4 Archer 22-5/8" Drop In Bathroom Sink with 3 Holes Drilled and Overflow Kohler K-2356-4 Key Data:22-5/8" L x 19-7/16" W x 7-7/8" HDrop In InstallationFront OverflowKohler K-2356-4 Features:Rectangular basin gives a classically clean look to your bathroom countertopCovered under Kohler's 1 year limited sink warrantyConstructed from vitreous china providing a classic look and feelBlends Craftsman woodworking and intricate jewelry facetsCreates a universal look suitable for an array of bathroom stylesDrop in installation delivers a clean appearance to your existing bathroom designCenter drain location provides optimal draining capabilityEquipped with front overflow drain - works in tandem with the primary to prevent an overflow or spillageAll hardware needed for installation includedKohler K-2356-4 Technologies / Benefits:Drop In Sinks: A rim or lip sits on the counter while the basin rests below. Ideal for remodeling, these sinks can be easily retrofitted to an existing counter.Kohler K-2356-4 Specifications:Overall Length: 22-5/8" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim)Overall Width: 19-7/16" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim)Height: 7-7/8" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim)Basin Width: 12-9/16" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim)Basin Length: 16-7/8" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim)Basin Depth: 4" (measured from the center of basin to the rim)Installation Type: Drop inNumber of Faucet Holes: 3Drain Outlet Connection: 1-3/4"Variations:K-2356-4: This modelK-2356-8: 8" faucet center version of this modelK-2356-1: Single hole version of this modelK-2358-4: 12" wide version of this model Vitreous China White