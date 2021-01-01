Kohler K-23528 Parallel Wall Mounted Pivoting Toilet Paper Holder Polished Chrome Bathroom Hardware Toilet Paper Holder

Kohler K-23528 Parallel Wall Mounted Pivoting Toilet Paper Holder The Parallel collection is the epitome of understated chic — by combining circular shapes within the square design, the balanced versatility of this collection allows it to blend in or stand out depending on your surrounding décor. Kohler K-23528 Features: Covered under Kohler's limited lifetime warranty Coordinates with other products in the Parallel collection Constructed by zinc ensuring durability and reliability Premium metal construction for durability and reliability Kohler finishes resist corrosion and tarnishing Pivoting holder makes changing toilet tissue quick and simple Secure mounting assembly Concealed screws for a clean aesthetic Kohler K-23528 Specifications: Overall Width: 8-1/4" (left to right) Width: 6-1/4" (distance between installation centers) Projection (Depth): 3-9/16" (wall to edge of product) Height: 2" (top to bottom) Polished Chrome