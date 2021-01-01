Kohler K-2344-1 24" Single Hole Fireclay Bathroom Sink with Overflow and 1 Pre Drilled Faucet Hole from the Memoirs Collection Biscuit Fixture

Kohler K-2344-1 24" Single Hole Fireclay Bathroom Sink with Overflow and 1 Pre Drilled Faucet Hole from the Memoirs Collection Memoirs(R) 24" pedestal lavatory with Stately design and single-hole faucet drilling The refined Memoirs(R) Suite with Stately design draws its inspiration from traditional furniture and architectural elements. The crisp, clean lines of this 24" pedestal lavatory and single-hole faucet drilling evoke the historical splendor of fine antiques. Available in a palette of KOHLER colors and constructed of durable vitreous china, the Memoirs Suite of products offers creative design solutions for any bath or powder room. Elegant, architectural styling integrates with the Memoirs Suite Fireclay 24-1/2" x 20-1/2" Pedestal installation Single-hole faucet drilling Combination consists of K-2267 pedestal and K-2345-1 lavatory Pedestal Sets Biscuit