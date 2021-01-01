Kohler K-2294-1 Devonshire 27" pedestal lavatory with single-hole faucet drilling Black Fixture Lavatory Sink Pedestal Sets

Kohler K-2294-1 Devonshire 27" pedestal lavatory with single-hole faucet drilling Devonshire® 27" pedestal lavatory with single-hole faucet drilling Beautifully detailed, the Devonshire Suite captures the essence of old-world elegance. The simple yet striking combination of curves and design lines adds refinement and distinctive visual impact to bath and powder rooms. The Devonshire pedestal lavatory is crafted of durable vitreous china and finished with our exclusive KOHLER glaze to resist staining, scratching and chipping, and maintain its beauty and sheen for years to come. This model features a single-hole faucet drilling. 27-1/2" x 19-7/8" x 33-1/2" Combination consists of K-2295-1 single-hole lavatory and K-2288 pedestal Pedestal Sets Black