Kohler K-2279-8 Devonshire 17" Drop In Bathroom Sink with 3 Holes Drilled and Overflow Ice Grey Fixture Lavatory Sink Vitreous China

Kohler K-2279-8 Devonshire 17" Drop In Bathroom Sink with 3 Holes Drilled and Overflow Product Features:Oval basin couples functionality with aesthetic appealCovered under Kohler's 1 year limited sink warrantyConstructed from vitreous china providing a classic look and feelDistinctive visual appeal delivered through molded edges and subtle curvesExcellent for most bathroom vanity sizesDrop in installation delivers a clean appearance to your existing bathroom designCenter drain location provides optimal draining capabilityEquipped with overflow drain - works in tandem with the primary to prevent an overflow or spillageAll hardware needed for installation includedProduct Technologies / Benefits:Drop In Sinks: A rim or lip sits on the counter while the basin rests below. Ideal for remodeling, these sinks can be easily retrofitted to an existing counter.Product Specifications:Overall Length: 19-3/4" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim)Overall Width: 16-7/8" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim)Height: 8" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim)Basin Width: 11" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim)Basin Length: 17" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim)Basin Depth: 4-1/2" (measured from the center of basin to the rim)Installation Type: Drop inNumber of Faucet Holes: 3Drain Outlet Connection: 1-3/4"Variations:K-2279-8: This modelK-2279-1: Single hole version of this modelK-2279-4: 4" faucet center version of this model Vitreous China Ice Grey