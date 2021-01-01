Kohler K-2269-8 Memoirs Stately 30" Fireclay Pedestal Bathroom Sink with 3 Holes Drilled and Overflow White Fixture Lavatory Sink Fireclay

Kohler K-2269-8 Memoirs Stately 30" Fireclay Pedestal Bathroom Sink with 3 Holes Drilled and Overflow Product Features:Rectangular basin gives a classically clean look to your bathroom countertopCovered under Kohler's 1 year limited sink warrantyConstructed of fireclay this sink embodies unrivaled aesthetic appealInspiration drawn from traditional furniture and architectural elementsCrisp, clean lines evoke the splendor of fine antiquesPedestal installation provides simplistic design and mounting to pre-existing pedestalsCenter drain location provides optimal draining capabilityEquipped with overflow drain - works in tandem with the primary to prevent an overflow or spillageAll hardware needed for installation includedProduct Technologies / Benefits:Pedestal Sinks: A stand alone fixture that provides a wide basin, while leaving open space that is dramatic, yet leaves the room feeling more open.Product Specifications:Overall Length: 30" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim)Overall Width: 21-3/4" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim)Height: 8-5/8" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim)Basin Width: 14" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim)Basin Length: 18" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim)Basin Depth: 5" (measured from the center of basin to the rim)Installation Type: PedestalNumber of Faucet Holes: 3Drain Outlet Connection: 1-3/4"Variations:K-2269-8: This modelK-2269-1: Single hole version of this model Fireclay White