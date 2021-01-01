Kohler K-22181-G Purist Pressure Balanced Shower System with Shower Head, Hand Shower, Slide Bar, Shower Arm, Hose and Valve Trim Less Rough-In Valve Kohler K-22181-G Features:Shower Package Includes: diverter, handle, handshower, hose, shower arm, slide bar and valve trimCovered under Kohler's limited lifetime warrantyPressure balanced valve trim - single cartridge controls the temperature of the water and the on/off functionSingle lever style handleIntegrated diverter included with the shower headSlide bar includedPressure balanced rough-in valve with scald guardComplies with ADA standardsMade in AmericaHigh quality finish – will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useKohler K-22181-G Technologies and Benefits:Rite-Temp®: Pressure-balancing technology maintains water temperature within +/- 3 degrees FahrenheitMasterClean™: Sprayface features an easy-to-clean surface that withstands mineral buildup.Valve Trim Specifications:Valve trim constructed of brass ensuring dependability and longevityFeatures a pressure balanced valveIntegrated diverter is located on the shower headRough-in sold separately - when adding this package to cart compatible valves will be offeredValve Trim Height: 6-13/16" (top to bottom)Valve Trim Width: 6-13/16" (left to right)Shower Head Specifications:Multi function shower head constructed of metal with 3 separate spray settingsShower Head Flow Rate: 2.5 gallons-per-minuteShower Head Height: 4-5/16" (top to bottom)Shower Head Width: 5-1/2" (left to right)Shower Arm Length: 8-1/16"Hand Shower Specifications:Hose Length: 60"Hand Shower Flow Rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minuteHand Shower Type: Multi Function Pressure Balanced Polished Chrome