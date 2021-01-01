Kohler K-22035 Simplice 4 GPM Deck Mounted Single Lever Laundry Pull-Out Spray Faucet with Metal Handle Polished Chrome Faucet Laundry Single Handle

Kohler K-22035 Simplice 4 GPM Deck Mounted Single Lever Laundry Pull-Out Spray Faucet with Metal Handle Kohler K-22035 Features:Covered under Kohler's limited lifetime warrantyCoordinates with products from the Simplice line seamlesslyTwo-function pull-out sprayhead with touch-control allows you to switch from aerate to sweep sprayFast flow provides a powerful rinse and quickly fills basins and bucketsPullout reach provides maximum access and flexibility in and out of the sink120-degree spout rotation allows for unobstructed use of the sinkMasterClean sprayface features an easy-to-clean surface that withstands mineral buildupCeramic disc valves exceed industry longevity standards, ensuring durable performance for lifeSingle-handle operation facilitates flow and temperature controlLarge spray setting button helps easily transition between spray functionsPremium metal constructionKohler finishes resist corrosion and tarnishingFlexible supply lines simplify installationKohler K-22035 Specifications: Height: 9-1/16” (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 4-15/16” (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 8-1/16” (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate (GPM): 4 (gallons-per-minute)Faucet Holes: 3 (holes needed to install faucet)Faucet Centers: 4 (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Max Deck Thickness: 1-9/16” (deck bottom to top of deck)Escutcheon Width: 5-13/16” (left to right) Single Handle Polished Chrome