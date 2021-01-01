Kohler K-2202-8 Brookline 19" Drop In Bathroom Sink with 3 Holes Drilled and Overflow White Fixture Lavatory Sink Vitreous China

Kohler K-2202-8 Brookline 19" Drop In Bathroom Sink with 3 Holes Drilled and Overflow Product Features: Round basin gives a simplistic yet elegant style to the bathroomCovered under Kohler's 1 year limited sink warrantyConstructed from vitreous china providing a classic look and feelSimple understated styling complements a wide range of bathroom decorsDesign sophistication delivered by the raised rim preventing splashingDrop in installation delivers a clean appearance to your existing bathroom designCenter drain location provides optimal draining capabilityEquipped with overflow drain - works in tandem with the primary to prevent an overflow or spillageAll hardware needed for installation includedProduct Technologies / Benefits: Drop In Sinks: A rim or lip sits on the counter while the basin rests below. Ideal for remodeling, these sinks can be easily retrofitted to an existing counter.Product Specifications: Overall Length: 19" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim)Overall Width: 19" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim)Height: 8-3/8" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim)Basin Width: 12" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim)Basin Length: 14" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim)Basin Depth: 4" (measured from the center of basin to the rim)Installation Type: Drop inNumber of Faucet Holes: 3Drain Outlet Connection: 1-3/4"Variations: K-2202-8: This modelK-2202-1: Single hole version of this modelK-2202-4: 4" faucet center version of this model Vitreous China White