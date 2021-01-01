Kohler K-2084-NR Soho 20" Wall Mounted Bathroom Sink with 2 Holes Drilled White Fixture Lavatory Sink Vitreous China

Kohler K-2084-NR Soho 20" Wall Mounted Bathroom Sink with 2 Holes Drilled Product Features: Rectangular basin gives a classically clean look to your bathroom countertopCovered under Kohler's 1 year limited sink warrantyConstructed from vitreous china providing a classic look and feelKohler glaze delivers a lifetime of beautyCapable of handling high-volume trafficWall mount installation allows freedom to position sink at any desired locationRear drain location provides optimal draining capabilityEquipped with overflow drain - works in tandem with the primary to prevent an overflow or spillageAll hardware needed for installation includedProduct Technologies / Benefits: Wall Mount Sinks: A space saving option, while, at the same time delivering a sleek installed appearance, gives your bathroom an expressive statement.Product Specifications: Overall Length: 20" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim)Overall Width: 18" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim)Height: 7" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim)Basin Width: 13" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim)Basin Length: 18" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim)Basin Depth: 4-7/8" (measured from the center of basin to the rim)Installation Type: Wall mountNumber of Faucet Holes: 2Drain Outlet Connection: 1-3/4" Vitreous China White