Kohler K-2031-L Greenwich 15" Wall Mounted Bathroom Sink with 2 Holes Drilled and Overflow White Fixture Lavatory Sink Vitreous China

Kohler K-2031-L Greenwich 15" Wall Mounted Bathroom Sink with 2 Holes Drilled and Overflow Product Features:Rectangular basin gives a classically clean look to your bathroom countertopCovered under Kohler's 1 year limited sink warrantyConstructed from vitreous china providing a classic look and feelIdeal choice for commercial applicationsMade from premium materials that withstand high-volume usageWall mount installation allows freedom to position sink at any desired locationCenter drain location provides optimal draining capabilityEquipped with overflow drain - works in tandem with the primary to prevent an overflow or spillageAll hardware needed for installation includedProduct Technologies / Benefits:Wall Mount Sinks: A space saving option, while, at the same time delivering a sleek installed appearance, gives your bathroom an expressive statement.Product Specifications:Overall Length: 20-3/4" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim)Overall Width: 18-1/4" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim)Height: 12-7/8" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim)Basin Width: 10" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim)Basin Length: 15" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim)Basin Depth: 3-1/4" (measured from the center of basin to the rim)Installation Type: Wall mountNumber of Faucet Holes: 2Drain Outlet Connection: 1-3/4"Variations:K-2031-L: This modelK-2032-L: 4" faucet center version of this modelK-2030-L: 8" faucet center version of this model Vitreous China White