From kohler
Kohler K-20212-W Iron Plains 30" Cast Iron Drop-In Undermount or Vessel Bathroom Sink with Overflow White Fixture Lavatory Sink Metal
Kohler K-20212-W Iron Plains 30" Cast Iron Drop-In, Undermount or Vessel Bathroom Sink with Overflow Kohler K-20212-W Features:Kohler cast iron - durable, easy-to-clean finish lasts a lifetimeCan be installed above counter or under counterPainted underside allows for a striking vessel installationLarge rectangular basinNo faucet holes; requires wall - or counter-mount faucetOverflow drainPainted underside in whiteKohler K-20212-W Specifications:Overall Length: 30" (left to the right of sink)Overall Width: 15-5/8" (front to back of sink)Overall Height: 6-11/16" (top to bottom of sink) Metal White