Kohler K-20027 Artifacts Bath Base for Free Standing Bath White Fixture Tub Base
Kohler K-20027 Artifacts Bath Base for Free Standing Bath Elevate your Artifacts free standing bath with this vintage-inspired pedestal base. Designed to complement the historic character of the Artifacts collection, the sturdy hardwood base is painted to match the sleek finish of the Artifacts bath.Kohler K-20027 Features:Covered under Kohler's 1 year limited warrantyFor use with series Artifacts free standing bathsPainted colors to match your Artifacts free standing bathDurable, hardwood materialVintage-inspired pedestal base White