Kohler K-1995 16 Ounce Soap / Lotion Dispenser Soap/lotion dispenser with Contemporary design KOHLER soap/lotion dispensers are distinguished by their convenience and versatility. Refillable from the top with up to 16 ounces of liquid soap, dishwashing liquid or hand lotion, they offer the opportunity for you to customize a sink to your design vision. Install several to fill with different liquids for added convenience. Allows consumers to customize their sink with a Contemporary dispenser that complements your Kitchen Faucet and décor Easy installation and everyday use, saves time Greater tread length allows product to be used with thicker countertop materials Vibrant PVD finishes will not scratch, tarnish or corrode over time and exceed industry standards Deck Mounted Polished Chrome