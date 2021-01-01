Kohler K-1949 Archer 66" ExoCrylic Drop In Whirlpool Tub with Reversible Drain and Comfort Depth Design White Tub Whirlpool Drop-In

Kohler K-1949 Archer 66" ExoCrylic Drop In Whirlpool Tub with Reversible Drain and Comfort Depth Design Product Features:Kohler tubs are fully covered under warranty for up to a year after installationAll jets are fully adjustable for water intensity and direction of flowJets can be turned off completelyFinger pads on outer ring for easy adjustmentShallow recess for ease of cleaningTub is constructed of ExoCrylic - offers a lighter, more manageable installationWhirlpool hydrotherapy tub - provides one of the most relaxing and invigorating bath experiences availableThe Archer Series takes its design from traditional Craftsman furnitureSingle-speed whirlpool with 8 fully adjustable color-matched jets offers optimum performance and valueHydromassage flow and direction can be controlled at each jetComfort Height design - provides a lower wall to step over when entering the bath, but maintains the comfortable soaking depth of standard tubsInstalls in a drop in configurationTub comes standard with molded lumbar support and armrests, furthering the user's comfortA textured, slip-resistant bottom removes the danger of slipping and sliding while moving about the tubEquipped with an overflow assembly, permitting the user to enjoy a deep soak without worrying about spillageADA compliant - complies with the standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities ActProduct Technologies / Benefits:Material - ExoCrylic: Kohler baths constructed of ExoCrylic material are 30% lighter than standard tubs, produce 90% fewer volatile organic compounds (VOCs) during manufacturing, and offer an easier, mortarless installation.Whirlpool Tub: Kohler whirlpool tubs are designed to deliver powerful jets of water and air that are fully adjustable in direction and massage intensity, allowing for a fully personalized massage experience.Product Specifications:Overall Height: 19" (measured from rim to bottom of tub)Overall Width: 32" (measured from back outer rim to front outer rim)Overall Length: 66" (measured from left outer rim to right outer rim)Basin Width (Bottom): 19-5/8" (back to front measurement at bottom of basin walls)Basin Length (Bottom): 50-3/8" (right to left measurement at top of basin walls)Basin Width (Top): 24-1/16" (back to front measurement at top of basin walls)Basin Length (Top): 57-5/16" (right to left measurement at top of basin walls)Water Depth: 15-5/16" (depth of water at tub's maximum capacity)Maximum Water Capacity: 66 gallonsDrain Location: ReversibleDrop-In Cutout Required: 64-1/2" x 30-1/2"Pump Voltage: 120VPump Amperage: 15 ampsVariations of K-1949:K-1948: soaking bath version of this tubK-1948-W1: soaking bath and bask heated surface version of this tubK-1949-G: bubblemassage air bath version of this tubK-1949-GW: bubblemassage air bath and bask heated surface version of this tubK-1949-VB: vibracoustic version of this tubK-1949-VBW: vibracoustic and bask heated surface version of this tubK-1949-H: whirlpool and heater version of this tubK-1949-W1: whirlpool and bask heated surface version of this tubK-1949-XHG: whirlpool and bubblemassage air bath version of this tub Drop-In White