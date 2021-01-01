Kohler K-193-4/K-2350 Devonshire 16-7/8" Undermount Bathroom Sink with Overflow and Devonshire Single Hole Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Sink Features:Oval basin couples functionality with aesthetic appealCovered under Kohler's 1 year sink warrantyConstructed from vitreous china providing a classic look and feelDistinctive visual appeal delivered through molded edges and subtle curvesExcellent for most bathroom vanity sizesUndermount installation delivers the classic look and feel to any bathroomCenter drain location provides optimal draining capabilityEquipped with overflow drain - works in tandem with the primary to prevent an overflow or spillageAll hardware needed for installation includedSink Technologies / Benefits:Undermount Sinks: Create a seamless counter-to-basin transition. Sleek styles and ease of cleaning are what makes these the preferred design choice.Sink Specifications:Overall Length: 18-3/8" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim)Overall Width: 15-1/4" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim)Height: 8-5/8" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim)Basin Width: 13-11/16" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim)Basin Length: 16-7/8" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim)Basin Depth: 4-3/16" (measured from the center of basin to the rim)Installation Type: UndermountNumber of Faucet Holes: 0Drain Outlet Connection: 1-3/4"Variations:K-2350: This modelK-2336: 16-1/2" width version of this modelFaucet Features:Covered under Kohler's faucet limited lifetime warrantyFaucet body constructed of solid brassKohler finishes resist corrosion and tarnishing – exceeding industry standards for durabilitySingle handle operationPop-up drain assembly included for complete installation capabilityADA compliantLow lead compliant – meeting federal and state regulations for lead contentDesigned for use with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsWaterSense-labeled – uses at least 30% less water than standard 2.2 GPM faucets, while still meeting strict performance guidelinesFeatures an extra-secure mounting assemblyAll hardware needed for mounting is includedFaucet Technologies / Benefits:Quick Mount Installation: With Kohler's innovative valve technologies installation is now as simple as one-two-three. Simply place the faucet handles in the desired position on the counter-top and the valve cartridge threads directly in from the bottom with a locking nut. Now all that is required is the tightening of two mounting screws. In addition to the ease of installation, this process also gives an extra-secure mounting assembly. Where most faucet handles will loosen over time these handles will hold firmly in place for the life of the faucet.WaterSense/Eco-Performance: To help make a difference on a global scale and further its role as industry leaders in eco-performance practices, Kohler has established partnerships with a number of environmental organizations, including WaterSense. Many Kohler faucets are equipped with low-flow aerators; meaning they use less water, while continuing to meet superior performance standards.Faucet Specifications:Overall Height: 8-13/16" (measured from the counter top to the highest part of the faucet)Spout Height: 5" (measured from the counter top to the spout's outlet)Spout Reach: 4-7/8" (measured from the center of the faucet base to the center of the spout's outlet)Number of Holes Required for Installation: 1Flow Rate: 1.5 GPM (gallons-per-minute)Maximum Thickness of Mounting Deck: 2"1 handle included with faucet Combination Polished Chrome