Kohler K-1687 Sonata 48" One-piece Shower Module with Integral High-dome Ceiling Less Grab Bar Kit White Showers Shower Modules 1 Piece

Kohler K-1687 Sonata 48" One-piece Shower Module with Integral High-dome Ceiling Less Grab Bar Kit
Kohler K-1687 Sonata 48" One-piece Shower Module with Integral High-dome Ceiling, Less Grab Bar Kit With an integrated high-dome ceiling and a spacious design, this Sonata shower stall offers ample room for comfortable showering. Integral ledges provide space for your shampoos, soaps, and other shower accessories. The stall is predrilled for the Sonata accessory kit, consisting of a grab bar and shelf. A removable corner shower seat is an optional accessory.FEATURESIntegral soap ledges.Single threshold for alcove installation.Durable acrylic construction.Center drain.Requires the K-9459 Sonata accessory kit (sold separately).48"L x 90"H x 36"WRecommended Accessories K-1695 Steam GeneratorK-5557 Steam Generator Control KitK-9499 Removable Shower SeatK-702219-L Frameless Sliding Shower DoorK-1665 Shower LightK-9132 Shower Drain 1 Piece White