Kohler K-1681 Sonata 60" Acrylic Soaking Tub and Shower Stall for Alcove Installations with Left Drain - Less Grab Bar White Showers Shower Modules 1

Kohler K-1681 Sonata 60" Acrylic Soaking Tub and Shower Stall for Alcove Installations with Left Drain - Less Grab Bar Product Features: Kohler's tub and shower modules are fully covered under warranty for up to a year after installation Tub and shower module constructed of acrylic which will resist chipping and cracking, as well as being easy to clean Shower module features integrated ledges designed for storage of bath accessories and a high-dome ceiling for a spacious design Equipped with an overflow assembly permitting the user to enjoy a deep soak without worrying about spillage Pre-drilled for the Sonata accessory kit consisting of a grab bar and glass shelf - not included, option will be presented when adding to cart Product Meets or Exceeds the Following Codes / Standards: CSA B45.5, IAPMO Z124, ASTM E162, ASTM E662 Product Specifications: Overall Height: 90" (measured from the bottom of the shower module to the top) Overall Width: 34-13/16" (measured from back most point of the shower module to the front) Overall Length: 60" (measured from the left most point of the shower module to the right) Basin Width (Bottom): 23" (back to front measurement of the bottom of basin walls) Basin Length (Bottom): 46" (left to right measurement of the bottom of basin walls) Basin Width: (Top): 27" (back to front measurement of the top of basin walls) Basin Length (Top): 54" (left to right measurement of the top of basin walls) Water Depth: 11-7/8" (depth of water at tub's maximum capacity) Drain Location: Left With everything that Kohler does it lives on the leading edge of design and technology, while maintaining a constant level of quality regardless of price. Kohler sets the standard of excellence in its field, and yet is constantly striving to improve. From sustainable products in the kitchen and bath, to engines for lawn tractors and generators, to power systems that protect data centers and urban landscapes all over the world; this is what the Kohler Company is all about. 1 Piece White