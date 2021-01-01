Kohler K-15160 Coralais Single-Hole or Three-Hole Kitchen Sink Faucet with Pullout Matching Color Sprayhead, 9" Spout and Lever Handle with MasterClean Sprayface Coralais Offering quality and style, this Coralais single-handle sink faucet brings sleek design continuity to the kitchen. The contoured lever handle provides easy control of water temperature and pressure, while the color-matched pullout sprayhead offers flexibility for a variety of cleaning tasks. At the touch of a button, the sprayhead switches from an aerated stream to a powerful spray. Product Features: Premium metal construction of faucet body and handles ensures reliability Covered by Kohler's faucet lifetime limited warranty Kohler finishes are guaranteed to resist corrosion and tarnishing Coralais brings superior convenience, quality and style Pullout spray faucet head offers additional versatility Includes escutcheon (cover plate) for sinks/counter tops with 3 faucet holes Designed to install easily with standard U.S. plumbing connections All hardware needed for installation is included Product Technologies / Benefits: MasterClean: Translucent spray nozzles prohibit mineral build-up for easy cleaning. Product Specifications: Overall Height: 11" (measured from counter top to the highest point on faucet) Spout Height: 6" (measured from counter top to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 9" (measured from center of faucet base to center of spout outlet) Flow Rate: 1.8 GPM (gallons-per-minute) Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-3/8" 1 Hole required for faucet installation 1 Handle is included with the faucet ADA compliant Low lead compliant – meeting federal and state regulations for lead content Variations: K-15160-AP White Pull Out K-15160-L Loop Handle K-15160-LA Loop Handle with White Pull Out With everything that Kohler does it lives on the leading edge of design and technology, while maintaining a constant level of quality regardless of price. Kohler sets the standard of excellence in its field, and yet is constantly striving to improve. From sustainable products in the kitchen and bath, to engines for lawn tractors and generators, to power systems that protect data centers and urban landscapes all over the world; this is what the Kohler Company is all about. Single Handle Polished Chrome