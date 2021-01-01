From kohler
Kohler K-14562 Contemporary 24" Grab Bar Brushed Nickel Accessory Grab Bar
Kohler K-14562 Contemporary 24" Grab Bar Featuring a contemporary design, this grab bar brings a decorative yet functional accent to your bath or shower. This bar meets ADA standards, providing the safety and support you need. Its fluid lines also make for easy cleaning.Kohler K-14562 Features:Covered under Kohler's limited lifetime warrantyPremium metal construction for durability and reliabilityTemplate included for easy installationKohler finishes resist corrosion and tarnishing, exceeding industry durability standards over two timesFluid design lines for ease of cleaning Brushed Nickel