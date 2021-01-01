Kohler K-14406-3/K-2660-8 Vox 22" Vessel Sink with Overflow and Purist Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Polished Chrome Fixture

Kohler K-14406-3/K-2660-8 Vox 22" Vessel Sink with Overflow and Purist Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Sink Features:Rectangular basin gives a classically clean look to your bathroom countertopCovered under Kohler's 1 year limited sink warrantyConstructed from vitreous china providing a classic look and feelSymmetrical, deep basin features minimalist fashionStriking focal point stands out in your bathroomVessel installation offers an easy-to-mount option for your bathroomFront drain location provides increased drainageEquipped with overflow drain - works in tandem with the primary to prevent an overflow or spillageAll hardware needed for installation includedSink Technologies / Benefits:Wading Pool / Above Counter Vessel Sinks: Designed to accentuate the movement of water. Above Counter Vessel sinks are a freestanding basin that sits on the counter, as opposed to within; to create a dramatic centerpiece for any bathroom.Sink Specifications:Overall Length: 23" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim)Overall Width: 18-1/8" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim)Height: 6-7/8" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim)Basin Width: 13-1/4" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim)Basin Length: 22" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim)Basin Depth: 3-3/4" (measured from the center of basin to the rim)Installation Type: VesselNumber of Faucet Holes: 3Drain Outlet Connection: 1-3/4"Variations:K-2660-8: This modelK-2660-1: Single hole version of this modelFaucet Features:All Kohler Widespread Faucets come with handles and valves pre-assembledSpout, handles, valves, drain, tee assembly, supply lines, and attachment hardware come all in one boxFully covered under Kohler's limited lifetime faucet warrantyFaucet body constructed of solid brassKohler finishes resist corrosion and tarnishing - exceeding industry standards for durabilityPurist faucets combine simple, architectural forms with sensual design linesFeaturing modern, minimalist style that will complement any bathroom décor1/4 turn double handle operationMetal pop-up drain assembly includedADA compliantLow lead compliant - meeting federal and state regulations for lead contentDesigned for use with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsWaterSense-labeled Faucet- uses at least 30% less water than standard 2.2 GPM faucets, while still meeting strict performance guidelinesFeatures and extra-secure mounting assemblyAll hardware needed for mounting is includedFaucet Technologies / Benefits:Ultra-Glide Valve: Kohler has created the next generation of faucet valve technology with their Ultra-Glide ceramic valve. With high quality engineered ceramic materials this valve is built to be exceedingly durable and ultra smooth. With a lifetime of leak-free performance guaranteed, the Ultra-Glide is rated for up to 4,000,000 on/off cycles beating the industry standard by eight times. Unlike standard valves the Ultra-Glide confines the water below the valve stem, keeping the majority of components dry at all times; this reduces the corrosion and deterioration that affects most valves by eliminating the most common leak paths. Additionally this valve increases the turning radius of the faucet handles, allowing for greater and more pin-point control over volume and temperature of dispensed water. The Ultra-Glide represents the pinnacle in versatility, being found in bathroom, kitchen and even bidet faucets, it will last a lifetime and bring any home into the new age of faucet technologies.Quick Mount Installation: With Kohler's innovative valve technologies installation is now as simple as one-two-three. Simply place the faucet handles in the desired position on the counter-top and the valve cartridge threads directly in from the bottom with a locking nut. Now all that is required is the tightening of two mounting screws. In addition to the ease of installation, this process also gives an extra-secure mounting assembly. Where most faucet handles will loosen over time these handles will hold firmly in place for the life of the faucet.WaterSense/Eco-Performance: To help make a difference on a global scale and further its role as industry leaders in eco-performance practices, Kohler has established partnerships with a number of environmental organizations, including WaterSense. Many Kohler faucets are equipped with low-flow aerators; meaning they use less water, while continuing to meet superior performance standards. Faucet Specifications:Overall Height: 8-1/2" (measured from the counter top to the highest part of the faucet)Spout Height: 5-3/16" (measured from the counter top to the spout's outlet)Spout Reach: 5-1/2" (measured from the center of the faucet base to the center of the spout's outlet)Faucet mounts in a widespread configurationNumber of Holes Required for Installation: 3Faucet Centers (Distance Between Handle Installation Holes): 8" - 16" (adjustable)Flow Rate: 1.2 GPM