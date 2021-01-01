Kohler K-13696-G Radiant 1.75 GPM Single Function Rain Shower Head with MasterClean and Katalyst Air-Induction Spray Technology Vibrant Titanium

Kohler K-13696-G Radiant 1.75 GPM Single Function Rain Shower Head with MasterClean and Katalyst Air-Induction Spray Technology Enjoy a shower that simulates the soaking deluge of a warm summer downpour. This contemporary-style rainhead features innovative Katalyst air-induction technology, which efficiently mixes air and water to produce large water droplets and deliver a powerful, thoroughly drenching overhead shower experience. Its clean good looks and durable finish coordinate with many other KOHLER faucets and accessories.Kohler K-13696-G Features:Covered under Kohler's limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of brass ensuring durability and dependabilityPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useCoordinates with products from the Radiant line seamlesslySingle function shower headDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsShower arm and flange sold separatelyKohler K-13696-G Technologies and Benefits:MasterClean™: Sprayface features an easy-to-clean surface that withstands mineral buildupKatalyst®: Air-induction technology delivers a sensational showering experience by infusing air into the water for bigger, warmer and voluptuous water droplets capable to embrace your body like an invigorating rainforest waterfallKohler K-13696-G Specifications:Shower Head Width: 10" (left to right)Shower Head Height: 2-13/16" (top to bottom)Flow Rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minute Single Function Vibrant Titanium