Kohler K-1360-H3 RiverBath Collection 75" Drop In Jetted Whirlpool Bath Tub with Center Drain White Tub Whirlpool Drop-In

Kohler K-1360-H3 RiverBath Collection 75" Drop In Jetted Whirlpool Bath Tub with Center Drain Product Features:Kohler tubs are fully covered under warranty for up to a year after installationAll jets are fully adjustable for water intensity and direction of flowJets can be turned off completelyFinger pads on outer ring for easy adjustmentShallow recess for ease of cleaningTub is constructed from an Acrylic material making it strong and flex resistantWhirlpool hydrotherapy tub - provides one of the most relaxing and invigorating bath experiences availableThe natural rhythm of water can be found in the hypnotic cascade of a waterfallThe RiverBath whirlpool brings home these natural sounds and rhythms combined with mood-enhancing color light therapyVariable-speed whirlpool with 12 fully adjustable color matched jets offers optimum performance and valueHydro-massage flow and direction that can be controlled at each jetInstalls in a drop-in configurationA built-in heater keeps the water at the desired temperature as the user enjoys a long soak without the water getting coldProduct Meets or Exceeds the Following Codes/Standards: ASME, UL, CSA, IAPMO, ASTMThis tub coordinates seamlessly with other products from the RiverBath CollectionProduct Technologies and Benefits:Acrylic Material - A strong, flex resistant material with a smooth finish that resists chipping and cracking, as well as being easy to clean.Whirlpool Tubs - Kohler Whirlpool tubs are designed to deliver powerful jets of water and air that are fully adjustable in direction and massage intensity, thus allowing your own personal massage.Built-In Heater - A Built-In Heater works to keep the water warm as it recirculates throughout the intake and whirlpool jets where the water would typically bleed off heat.Product Specifications:Overall Height: 25" (measured from the top of tub rim to the bottom of basin)Overall Width: 45" (measured from back most to front most point on outer rim)Overall Length: 75" (measured from left most to right most point on outer rim)Basin Width (Bottom): 34" (back to front measurement of the bottom of basin walls)Basin Length (Bottom): 46" (right to left measurement of the bottom of basin walls)Basin Width (Top): 37" (back to front measurement of the top of basin walls)Basin Length (Top): 57" (left to right measurement of top of basin walls)Water Depth: 20" (depth of water at tub's maximum capacity)Maximum Water Capacity: 149-gallonsDrain Location: CenterPump Voltage: 240VHeater Voltage: 240VWith everything that Kohler does it lives on the leading edge of design and technology, while maintaining a constant level of quality regardless of price. Kohler sets the standard of excellence in its field, and yet is constantly striving to improve.From sustainable products in the kitchen and bath, to engines for lawn tractors and generators, to power systems that protect data centers and urban landscapes all over the world; this is what the Kohler Company is all about. Drop-In White