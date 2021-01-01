From kohler
Kohler K-13500 Kelston 18" Towel Bar Oil Rubbed Bronze (2BZ) Bathroom Hardware Towel Bar 18 Inch
Advertisement
Kohler K-13500 Kelston 18" Towel Bar Kohler 18" Towel Bar from the Kelston Series Kelston accessories offer a unique blend of traditional design elements and modern accents to complement a range of bathroom designs with fresh sophistication. Featuring smart details like the pivot action of the toilet tissue holder, Kelston accessories enhance convenience and help simplify routine tasks. Kohler K-13500 Features: 18"L x 3-15/16"W x 2-7/16"H The Kelston collection including faucets, fixtures and accessories create a well-coordinated design throughout the entire bath or powder room. Lifetime Limited Warranty guarantees finish and function for life Premium metal construction ensures durability and reliability Includes tools and installation hardware 18 Inch Oil Rubbed Bronze (2BZ)