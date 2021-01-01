Kohler K-1257-GHLA Mariposa 72" Acrylic Air Tub with Left Drain and Overflow White Tub Air Alcove

Kohler K-1257-GHLA Mariposa 72" Acrylic Air Tub with Left Drain and Overflow With heated BubbleMassage hydrotherapy, airjets release thousands of heated bubbles that deliver a blissfully warm, invigorating full-body massage designed to soothe and restore. Featuring delicate curves and an hourglass shape, the Mariposa air bath brings harmony to your bathroom's design.Kohler K-1257-GHLA Features:Bath covered under Kohler's limited lifetime warranty and hydrotherapy components covered under 5 year limited warrantyVariable-speed blower lets you adjust massage intensity to 18 levelsHeated BubbleMassage includes 60-minute automatic shutoff timerElectronic keypad controlHourglass shape adds style and elegance to your bathroomIntegral flange helps prevent water from seeping behind wall and simplifies alcove installationBottom surface manufactured with textured appearanceAutomatic and manual purge cycles remove residual water from air channels after use to keep the system clean120 airjets release thousands of heated bubbles that surround and support the body in a warm massageAcrylic construction maintains heat longer and is easy to cleanInstalls in an alcove configurationLeft drain placementDrain assembly sold separatelyMade in America Alcove White