Kohler K-1224-H Mariposa Collection 66" Three Wall Alcove or Drop-in Jetted Whirlpool Bath Tub with Reversible Drain White Tub Whirlpool Drop-In

Kohler K-1224-H Mariposa Collection 66" Three Wall Alcove or Drop-in Jetted Whirlpool Bath Tub with Reversible Drain Product Features:Kohler tubs are fully covered under warranty for up to a year after installationAll jets are fully adjustable for water intensity and direction of flowJets can be turned off completelyFinger pads on outer ring for easy adjustmentShallow recess for ease of cleaningTub is constructed from an Acrylic material making it strong and flex resistantWhirlpool hydrotherapy tub - provides one of the most relaxing and invigorating bath experiences availableThe body contoured design of the Mariposa Collection provides enhanced comfortVariable-speed whirlpool with 5 fully adjustable color matched jets offers optimum performance and valueHydro-massage flow and direction that can be controlled at each jetInstalls in a three wall alcove or drop-in configurationA textured slip-resistant bottom takes the worry out of slipping and sliding as you move about the tubA built-in heater keeps the water at the desired temperature as the user enjoys a long soak without the water getting coldProduct Meets or Exceeds the Following Codes/Standards: ASME, ASTM, UL, CSA, IAPMOThis tub coordinates seamlessly with other products from the Mariposa CollectionProduct Technologies and Benefits:Acrylic Material - A strong, flex resistant material with a smooth finish that resists chipping and cracking, as well as being easy to clean.Whirlpool Tubs - Kohler Whirlpool tubs are designed to deliver powerful jets of water and air that are fully adjustable in direction and massage intensity, thus allowing your own personal massage.Built-In Heater - A Built-In Heater works to keep the water warm as it recirculates throughout the intake and whirlpool jets where the water would typically bleed off heat.Product Specifications:Overall Height: 20" (measured from the top of tub rim to the bottom of basin)Overall Width: 35-7/8" (measured from back most to front most point on outer rim)Overall Length: 66" (measured from left most to right most point on outer rim)Basin Width (Bottom): 24" (back to front measurement of the bottom of basin walls)Basin Length (Bottom): 48" (right to left measurement of the bottom of basin walls)Basin Width (Top): 30" (back to front measurement of the top of basin walls)Basin Length (Top): 59" (left to right measurement of top of basin walls)Water Depth: 14" (depth of water at tub's maximum capacity)Installation Type: Drop-in or three-wall alcoveMaximum Water Capacity: 67-gallonsDrain Location: Reversible (right or left)Pump Voltage: 120VHeater Voltage: 120VVariations of K-1224-H:K-1229: soaking bath version of this tubK-1229-W1: soaking bath and bask heated surface version of this tubK-1224-G: bubblemassage air bath version of this tubK-1224-GW: bubblemassage air bath and bask heated surface version of this tubK-1224-VB: vibracoustic version of this tubK-1224-VBW: vibracoustic and bask heated surface version of this tubK-1224: whirlpool version of this tubK-1224-W1: whirlpool and bask heated surface version of this tubWith everything that Kohler does it lives on the leading edge of design and technology, while maintaining a constant level of quality regardless of price. Kohler sets the standard of excellence in its field, and yet is constantly striving to improve.From sustainable products in the kitchen and bath, to engines for lawn tractors and generators, to power systems that protect data centers and urban landscapes all over the world; this is what the Kohler Company is all about. Drop-In White